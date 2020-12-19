After that, the Broncos decided to cover themselves should either of their specialists end up quarantined, bringing in Russolino, who can punt and kick. He was isolated from the rest of the team until this week, when McManus went on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact.
If the game were on Sunday, McManus would have been available.
Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) are both active. The inactives are: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Tyrie Cleveland, ILB Mark Barron, DT Sylvester Williams, T Demar Dotson and OLB Anthony Chickillo.
Inactive for Buffalo are: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, S Jaquan Johnson (ankle), OT Jonotthan, TE Tyler Kroft and DE Trent Murphy.
