The Broncos (2-3) host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) on Sunday in the first snow game of the 2020 season. The forecast calls for temperatures topping out at 25 degrees with snow throughout the game.
Bouye injured a shoulder in the opener against Tennessee and spent five weeks on IR.
Jones sustained a knee injury in Week 2 at Pittsburgh and Walker went on IR with a strained calf following the Steelers game.
Bradham is a ninth-year pro who has started 96 games in the NFL with the Bills (2012-15) and Eagles (2016-19). He was signed to Denver’s practice squad on Oct. 5.
Cox is a first-year pro from Old Dominion who was also promoted from the practice squad last week before the Broncos’ game at New England.
