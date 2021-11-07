Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott appeared slowed by a right knee injury that has bothered him this season. He limped off after one of his 10 carries (for 51 yards) and went to the sideline again a play after taking a screen pass 21 yards. Elliott was still playing with the game out of reach late. ... The Cowboys had a retooled offensive line with LT Tyron Smith (ankle) inactive. Terence Steele took his spot and RT La’el Collins started for the first time since the opener. Collins didn’t get his job back after serving a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.