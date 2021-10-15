“Mike’s had a great impact on the game,” current coach Vic Fangio said Friday. “Obviously, he had a great impact on the Broncos organization, first as an assistant and then as the head coach. And you know his legacy has lived on through a bunch of these coaches, obviously his son (49ers coach Kyle Shanahan), Sean McVay, Matt LeFleur in Green Bay, (Kevin) Stefanski in Cleveland. He didn’t coach with him, but he coached under Gary (Kubiak), who coached under Mike and he’s doing the same stuff.