STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Denver has won past two against Colts, but 24-point loss to Chiefs was most lopsided game of Broncos season. ... Coach Vic Fangio was Colts defensive coordinator from 1999-2001 during Jim Mora’s tenure. ... Broncos traded longtime WR Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco earlier this week. ... Joe Flacco needs 107 yards passing to become 22nd quarterback with 40,000. ... Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman have combined for 752 yards rushing — fourth in NFL among running back duos. ... Lindsay made Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,037 yards — second-most by undrafted rookie since 1970 merger, behind former Colts RB Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001). ... LB Von Miller needs half sack to break tie with three other players (100½) for No. 30 in league history. ... Miller has sacked 48 quarterbacks during career but Colts QB Jacoby Brissett isn’t yet on list. ... Broncos haven’t not allowed TD on opponents’ past 10 trips inside red zone. ... Indy has 15 TDs in 23 red-zone possessions after going four for four last week. ... Colts have allowed second-fewest sacks in league (seven). ... WR T.Y. Hilton’s next TD catch will tie Dallas Clark (46) for sixth in franchise history. ... LB Darius Leonard needs nine tackles to join Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis as only players since 2000 with 200 tackles in first 20 games. ... K Adam Vinatieri is two extra points away from becoming first Colts player to get 500 and next appearance will make him fourth player in franchise history with 200 games played (Reggie Wayne, 211; Peyton Manning, 208; John Unitas, 206). ... Colts have not allowed 100-yard rusher in 24 straight games, second-longest active streak in NFL behind New Orleans (29). ... Fantasy Tip: Vinatieri struggled early this season but has only missed one kick since Week 2. Broncos stingy defense could turn Sunday into another milestone day for Vinatieri.