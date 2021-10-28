STATS AND STUFF: Heinicke threw for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception, rushed for a career-high 95 yards and lost a fumble last week at Green Bay. ... Gibson and fellow Washington RB J.D. McKissic split duties again last week. Gibson rushed for 51 yards, and McKissic had four catches and 56 yards from scrimmage. ... WR Terry McLaurin had a team-high seven catches and 122 yards against the Packers. He is looking for his 10th career 100-yard receiving game. ... TE Ricky Seals-Jones had a career-best six catches for 51 yards at Green Bay. ... DT Jonathan Allen leads Washington with five sacks after two more in Week 7. ... S Landon Collins led the team with seven tackles at Green Bay. ... K Chris Blewitt made one of his two field goal attempts last week in his NFL debut. ... The Broncos are honoring QB Peyton Manning during halftime ceremonies for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction last summer. ... The Broncos have surrendered touchdowns on their first defensive series in each of the last three weeks. ... Denver has trailed by double digits at halftime in all four losses this month. ... Bridgewater led the Broncos on two long TD drives in the second half last week at Cleveland, but Denver’s defense couldn’t get the ball back in the final 5½ minutes to give him a chance to win it. ... Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon III and rookie Javonte Williams continue to impress even though OC Pat Shurmur has limited their touches of late. Gordon had his first TD catch last week and Williams had a season-high six receptions, including one for a TD. The pair ran just 12 times total at Cleveland. ... S Kareem Jackson led the Broncos with nine tackles in Week 7. He had 10 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in his last game against Washington, on Nov. 18, 2018, while still with the Texans. ... DE Shelby Harris had his second sack of the season last week and also blocked a field goal attempt. ... If the Broncos don’t win Sunday, they’ll have their second winless October (1967) in franchise history.