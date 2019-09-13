FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis (51) celebrates his interception for a touchdown with free safety Justin Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Davis practiced Wednesday, Sept. 11, for the first time since tearing his left calf on the first day of training camp July 18. Davis, who was the team’s leading tackler last season, said he hopes to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears. (Rick Scuteri, File/Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos linebacker Todd Davis appears to have a better chance of playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday than cornerback Bryce Callahan.

Both missed the opener and were listed as questionable for Week 2 after limited participation in practice Friday.

Coach Vic Fangio said Davis has improved every day since returning to practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his left calf July 18.

“Still don’t know if he’ll play this week,” Fangio said. “But he’s definitely turned the corner and he’s ready to play.”

Fangio wasn’t as optimistic about Callahan’s return from a sore left foot, the same one that he broke last December, ending his season with the Bears and requiring surgery.

“I do see him getting better,” Fangio said. “We’re just going to have to keep seeing some progress tomorrow and then even Sunday.”

Callahan left the Broncos’ stadium practice on July 27 after his left foot was stepped on and he missed most of training camp.

Recently re-signed Corey Nelson, who played on the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 team, filled in at inside linebacker and Isaac Yiadom at cornerback Sunday at Oakland, where the Broncos lost 24-16.

Callahan, who signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Denver in free agency, was hoping to get the same chance as his former Chicago teammate Adrian Amos, whose interception of Mitch Trubisky in the end zone sealed Green Bay’s 10-3 win at Chicago last week.

