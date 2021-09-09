Bridgewater is the 11th starting quarterback since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50. No other team has had more signal callers in that span. Bridgewater is coach Vic Fangio’s seventh QB in his first 33 games as head coach. The only coach with more turnover under center in his first 33 games was Tampa Bay’s John McKay back in the late 1970s when the expansion Bucs lost their first 26 games and he went 4-29. Fangio is 12-20.