STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - The game was originally scheduled to be played in London. It was moved to Atlanta in response to the coronavirus pandemic. ... The series history between the teams includes Denver’s 34-19 Super Bowl win following the 1998 season. ... The Broncos expect to be without two starters on COVID-19/reserve list: RG Graham Glasgow (infected) and DE Shelby Harris (exposed). ... The Broncos are 2-1 on the road this season. ... QB Drew Lock ended a streak of 43 drives without a touchdown pass when he tied his career high with three TD throws last week in a come-from-behind win over the Chargers. Lock’s winning TD throw to rookie KJ Hamler was the franchise’s second ever as time expired (John Elway to Rod Smith against Washington on Sept. 17, 1995 was the other). ... RB Melvin Gordon had a season-best six catches last week against his former team. ... Gordon scored three TDs in his only career game against the Falcons, on Oct. 23, 2016, while with San Diego. ... Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb has sacks in four consecutive games. OLB Malik Reed has sacks in three consecutive games. ... The Broncos rank third in red-zone defense (48%). The Falcons rank 27th in red-zone offense (53.3%). ... TE Noah Fant had a career-high seven catches for 47 yards last week and has at least five catches in three of his last four games. ... The Falcons’ offense has been more impressive between the 20s than in the red zone. Atlanta ranks sixth in the league with 401 yards per game but only tied for 13th with 26.1 points per game. ... In three games under interim coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons’ average time of possession is 35:47, second best in the league behind Baltimore in that span. ... The Falcons will have their bye next week before playing at New Orleans on Nov. 22. ... In his only game against Denver, Todd Gurley ran for a career-high 208 yards with two touchdowns for the Rams on Oct. 14, 2018. ... WR Calvin Ridley (left foot) could be limited or held out, putting more pressure on Julio Jones as Atlanta’s top receiver. Jones had seven catches for 137 yards last week, his 58th career game with at least 100 yards. Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison is third all-time with 59 games with at least 100 yards. ... Fantasy tip: The Falcons’ vulnerable pass defense could help Broncos rookie WR Jerry Jeudy set a career high for the second straight week. Jeudy had four catches and set a high with 73 yards against the Chargers.