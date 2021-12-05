Kansas City has won 12 straight in the series, which means quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost to the Broncos in nine career starts — including the first of his career and one that ended with an injury. The Broncos dropped to 3-20 when they play at Kansas City in December dating to their days together in the AFL. And they squandered a somewhat surprising chance to take their first AFC West lead this late in the season in six full years.