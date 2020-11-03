The Broncos said both Elway and Ellis are feeling well and will continue to work from home in self-isolation while their health is monitored.
The team said Ellis, who missed a Broncos home game for the first time in 26 years Sunday after feeling ill, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.
Elway felt minor symptoms Monday and left his office to work at home. He, too, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.
The Broncos (3-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) on Sunday.
