“I’ve known Peyton since he was 13 or 14 years old,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio reminisced. “He used to come over to the Saints facility when I was a coach there and in the offseason—there was no such thing as OTAs back then—but if you had enough guys, you’d go out and throw it around and there were days we had no quarterbacks or one quarterback and we’d have Peyton in there throwing to our pro players.”