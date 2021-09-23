STATS AND STUFF: The Jets have lost 11 straight games in the month of September and are 0-2 for the third consecutive season following their 25-6 loss to the Patriots last week. New York’s last victory in the month was Sept. 10, 2018, at Detroit, the season opener and Sam Darnold’s NFL debut. ... The Jets are tied for the third-longest September skid in NFL history, behind only the 2007-10 Rams (13) and 1994-97 Saints (12). ... Rookie QB Wilson is coming off a four-interception game vs. New England. ... WR Corey Davis had seven catches for 101 yards against the Broncos last season while with the Titans. Crowder had seven receptions for 104 yards against Denver last year. ... DL John Franklin-Meyers had a sack and a forced fumble against the Patriots. ... The Broncos’ 23-13 win at Jacksonville gave head coach Vic Fangio a 2-7 September record. ... Teddy Bridgewater is just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to open a season with two touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 75% completion rate in each of his first two games of a season. He joins Drew Brees in 2018, Aaron Rodgers in 2015 and Jeff George in 1994. ... Rookie RB Javonte Williams led Denver with 64 rushing yards in Week 2. ... WR Courtland Sutton set career highs with nine catches for 159 yards last week.