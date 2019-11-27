Fangio didn’t say when he’d make up his mind.

The Broncos (3-8) turned to Allen when Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR at midseason. He won his first start against Cleveland but has lost at Minnesota and Buffalo, where he threw for just 84 yards in a 20-3 loss Sunday.

That poor performance ignited speculation that Lock would finally get his chance despite having only practiced seven times.

Lock sprained his right thumb in the preseason and the Broncos brought him back to practice Nov. 12, starting a three-week evaluation window, after which they’ll have to activate him or banish him from practice until the spring.

