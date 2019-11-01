Flacco’s first year in Denver ends midway through the season with 1,822 yards passing, six touchdown throws and five interceptions.
The notoriously immobile quarterback also was sacked 26 times behind Denver’s porous offensive line, including a career-high eight against Kansas City two weeks ago and three Sunday at Indianapolis, after his neck was so stiff he couldn’t turn his head.
