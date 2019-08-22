FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Denver. The 32-year-old speedster revealed this summer that he had surgeries on both ankles in the offseason, one to repair his left Achilles tendon, which he tore in practice last December, and one a month later to fix a severely sprained right ankle, which had bothered him since 2017. (David Zalubowski, File/Associated Press)

DENVER BRONCOS (6-10)

New faces: HC Vic Fangio, OC Rich Scangarello, QB Joe Flacco, TE Noah Fant, LG Dalton Risner, RT Ja’Wuan James, SS Kareem Jackson, RCB Bryce Callahan, DE Dre’Mont Jones, WLB Malik Reed, QB Drew Lock, RB Theo Riddick, WR Juwann Winfree.

Key losses: C Matt Paradis, QB Case Keenum, RT Jared Veldheer, NT Domata Peko, ILB Brandon Marshall, CB Bradley Roby, SS Darian Stewart.

Strengths: Defense, as usual. Von Miller, Bradley Chubb combined for 26½ sacks last season. They expect more under Fangio, longtime defensive guru getting first head coaching gig at 61. Jones gives Broncos more push up middle. Harris is lone remaining member of original “No Fly Zone” secondary. Newcomers Jackson, Callahan provide fresh upgrades.

Weaknesses: Defensive weak link: inside linebacker, where Broncos bypassed Devin Bush with 10th overall draft pick, trading with Steelers, then selecting Fant at No. 20 instead. Offensive line also big question mark aside from Risner. OL coach Mike Munchak must fix LT Garett Bolles, C Connor McGovern. RG Ronald Leary coming back from torn Achilles tendon, James has dealt with sore hip.

Fantasy Players to Watch: WR Emmanuel Sanders has regained form after dual-ankle surgery (torn left Achilles tendon, “tightrope” surgery on right ankle). RBs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman healthy again, could be NFL’s next big 1-2 punch.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 95-1. Over/under wins 7.

Expectations: Coming off worst two-year stretch since 1971-72, 8-8 would mark progress. Moves by GM John Elway scream win now! He gave Harris $3 million pay raise this season without extending contract, kept Sanders at $8.5 million, traded for Flacco ($18.5 million), committed $105 million for FAs James, Callahan, Jackson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.