Just last week, the Broncos were talking about slow-rolling Lock’s return to practice, which would trigger a two-week window in which they’d have to activate him or have him sit out the remainder of the season. Lock sprained the thumb on his throwing hand during the preseason and hasn’t practiced since mid-August.

Flacco said he’s been dealing with a sore neck for a while and he was getting it worked on between series Sunday.

Fangio said Flacco will be evaluated after the bye in two weeks but that he didn’t think he’d land on IR.

