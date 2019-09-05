DENVER (6-10) at OAKLAND (4-12)

Monday, 10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Raiders by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Denver 6-9-1; Oakland 6-10

SERIES RECORD - Raiders lead 64-53-2

LAST MEETING - Raiders beat Broncos 27-14, Dec. 24, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 22, Raiders No. 28

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (12), PASS (19).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (21), PASS (20).

RAIDERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (18).

RAIDERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (30), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Raiders won three straight home games in rivalry. ... Broncos’ 21 all-time wins at Oakland Coliseum most of any visiting franchise. ... Vic Fangio makes NFL head coaching debut for Broncos. ... Broncos’ coaches 11-1 all-time in season-opening debuts, with John Fox having only loss in 2011 vs. Raiders. ... Denver seeks 500th all-time win as franchise, including playoffs. ... Broncos’ seven straight wins in season openers are longest active streak in NFL. ... Denver RB Phillip Lindsay had 1,037 yards rushing last season, becoming third undrafted rookie since 1970 to top 1,000. ... Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders’ 50 catches vs. Oakland his most vs. any team. ... Raiders lost 13 of 16 openers, including five prime-time home games. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr needs 340 yards passing to break Ken Stabler’s franchise record of 19,078. Carr will join Stabler, Rich Gannon as only Raiders QBs to start six straight season openers. ... Raiders coach Jon Gruden seeks 100th career regular-season win. ... Carr was sacked career-worst 51 times last season. ... Raiders had NFL-low 13 sacks in 2018. ... Oakland has 11 rookies on roster with seven draft picks, four undrafted free agents. ... Fantasy tip: Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs figures to get heavy load as featured back in offense as both runner, receiver.

