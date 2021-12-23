The Raiders had a season-high five sacks in the first meeting, with Maxx Crosby involved in all of them with one solo sack and four half-sacks. Crosby doesn’t have any sacks since that game despite generating the most pressures on the quarterback this season, according to Pro Football Focus. It has been an issue of late for the Raiders, who had 21 sacks the first eight games, but only eight in the last six contests.