The Broncos (3-8), who have had a worse record after 11 games just three times in their 60-year history, all in the AFL days in the 1960s, host the Chargers (4-7) Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Fangio said it’s 50-50 whether Von Miller (knee) will play. Miller hasn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48.
