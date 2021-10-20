STATS AND STUFF: Bridgewater is coming off his worst game of the season. He was hit 17 times, sacked a season-high five times, threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Moreover, RG Graham Glasgow stepped on his left foot on a late touchdown throw, and Bridgewater was hobbled this week. … TE Noah Fant led Denver with nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown last week, but he’s becoming more and more of a liability in the run game. ... Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell are being replaced by Micah Kiser and Justin Strnad, who will have the green helmet sticker indicating he’ll have the radio to relay defensive play calls. ... K Brandon McManus is perfect so far this season, nailing all 12 of his field-goal attempts and converting all 12 extra points. … Miller won the player of the month honors after getting four sacks in his return after missing 2020 with an ankle injury. But Miller has just half a sack in three game this month and he’s had just two tackles in each of his past two games. ... The Broncos’ six takeaways so far give them 39 in 38 games under head coach Vic Fangio, whose last Chicago Bears defense in 2018 had 36 takeaways. ... The Browns have lost two straight games under coach Kevin Stefanski for the first time in his two seasons. ... Mayfield had three turnovers last week, two on strip-sack fumbles he could have avoided. ... Keenum’s experience gives Stefanski some comfort. The 33-year-old QB spent 2018 in Denver. ... Without Chubb and Hunt, RB D’Ernest Johnson will make his first career start. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett leads the NFL with eight sacks and has 50 in 57 games. Only Reggie White (40) and Derrick Thomas (54) reached 50 in fewer games. ... Cleveland’s defense has given up 84 points in the past two games and has been plagued by communication breakdowns in the secondary. ... Stefanski has been aggressive in going on fourth down, but with limited success as the Browns have converted just 6 of 15.