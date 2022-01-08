Broncos right tackle Bobby Massie was a late scratch due to a concussion. Cam Fleming is slated to start in his place.
The Chiefs will be without tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and right tackle Lucas Niang (knee). The Chiefs’ inactives include quarterback Shane Buechele, cornerback DeAndre Baker and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.
The Broncos’ inactives were receiver/returner Diontae Spencer, linebackers Kenny Young and Andre Mintze and defensive linemen Justin Hamilton and McTelvin Agim.
