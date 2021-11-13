The Browns (5-4) also activated defensive back M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) from injured reserve and released veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings before traveling to take on the Patriots (5-4).
Stewart missed Cleveland’s past four games.
After a slow start, Cleveland’s defense has played better in the past three games but has missed Owusu-Koramoah, whose speed is a weapon as he can blitz as well as cover running backs and tight ends.
He’s had a rough start to his NFL career, testing positive for COVID-19, suffering a cut near his eye in a weight-room accident and being briefly hospitalized with a throat bruise — all before hurting his ankle.
In five starts and six games, Owusu-Koramoah has 27 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and a half-sack.
Billings became expendable after losing his starting job to Malik McDowell. The 6-foot-1, 335-pound Billings signed as a free agent with Cleveland before last season but opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb and returner/running back Demetric Felton on Sunday. With a need for depth, Cleveland elevated running back Brian Hill from the practice squad.
Cleveland also activated fullback Johnny Stanton IV, receiver/returner JoJo Natson and cornerback Herb Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Natson is expected to take Felton’s spot in returning punts.
Chubb, the No. 3 rusher in the NFL with 721 yards, and Felton both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. They were unable to pass two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday.
