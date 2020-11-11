Mayfield is expected to practice Wednesday with the Browns (5-3), who reached the midway point of the season with a winning record for just the third time since 1999. They are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought, the league’s longest.
Mayfield has thrown 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
There has been a rise in coronavirus cases around the league recently. On Tuesday, the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is following the league’s mandated protocols closer than ever.
“At some points, there are going to be some unfortunate moments, but I can promise you all of our guys are being diligent about this,” Stefanski said. “No one, I can promise you, is flippant in any way about the rules, protocols, etc. All of us have to make sure that we stay on top of it.”
