Browns add depth, sign T Haeg, TE James as opener approaches

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns added depth at two key positions in advance of the season opener, signing offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, who both previously played for rival Pittsburgh.

The Browns tweaked their roster Monday as they began preparing for Sunday's opener at Carolina. Both Haeg and James were on the practice field during the portion open to media members.

To make roster room, the team waived guard Drew Forbes and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

Haeg was released by the Steelers last week. He’ll give Cleveland some insurance in case All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin isn’t ready to open the season. Conklin underwent extensive knee surgery after tearing his patellar tendon.

Conklin has been doing more in team drills in practice lately, but didn’t play in the preseason.

Veteran tackle Chris Hubbard hasn’t practiced in two weeks and James Hudson III, a fourth-round pick in 2021, may not be ready for significant playing time.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pound Haeg has made 39 career starts in the NFL. He played with Indianapolis (2016-19), Tampa Bay (2020) and Pittsburgh.

James was not in training camp with anyone this summer. The 6-foot-7, 247-pounder has 157 career catches and 1,522 yards with 12 touchdowns in 102 games. He’s played for Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.

James gives coach Kevin Stefanski another proven option at tight end along with David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

