STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns riding three-game losing streak ... Cleveland committed turnovers on three consecutive plays at New England. ... Browns had 13 penalties for 85 yards versus Patriots and lead league with 70 flags. ... RB Nick Chubb had two costly fumbles last week but gained 131 yards on 20 carries. ... QB Baker Mayfield leads AFC with 12 interceptions and has thrown just six TD passes after setting rookie record (27) last year. ... DE Myles Garrett’s 10 sacks tied for league lead (Shaq Barrett). Garrett has 30½ sacks in 34 games. ... LT Justin McCray likely to make second straight start after replacing Greg Robinson. ... Browns didn’t make move at trade deadline after pursuing Redskins star LT Trent Williams. ... WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 86 straight games, league’s longest current streak. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. not having expected impact so far: 34 catches, one TD — in Week 2. ... Browns have struggled to stop run, allowing 143 yards per game. Only gave up 79 last week. ... Browns are minus-9 (17 turnovers, 8 takeaways) in turnover differential. ... LB Joe Schobert NFL’s only player with 300-plus tackles (318) and five-plus (six) forced fumbles since 2017. ... Broncos averaging just 15.6 points. Only two times in 60 seasons have Broncos averaged fewer, in 1966 and ‘71. ... QB Brandon Allen makes first career start in fourth NFL season. ... Allen replaces Joe Flacco (neck). ... Backup QB Brett Rypien also has zero NFL experience. ... Phillip Lindsay (642) and Royce Freeman (541) only pair of RB teammates each with 525-plus scrimmage yards. ... Noah Fant leads rookie TEs with 20 receptions, bounced back from three-drop day versus Chiefs with career-best five catches last week against Colts. ... OLB Von Miller coming off 24th career multi-sack game. ... DE Derek Wolfe had two sacks and first career forced fumble last week. ... S Justin Simmons has pass breakups in five straight games. ... Fantasy Tip: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has had 70-plus yards four consecutive games and has 16 catches for 225 yards and two TDs in past three home games.