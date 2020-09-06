The 6-foot-4, 278-pound Jackson was drafted by Dallas in the fifth round in 2019 out of Miami. He played five games for the Cowboys as a rookie. He’s the Browns fifth end, joining star Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin, who beat out Chad Thomas to make the team.
The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Taylor spent last season with the Bills after two in Miami. He’s played in 24 career NFL games.
The Browns also signed 14 players to their practice squad, including 13 who were released on Saturday.
Kicker Cody Parkey is back in Cleveland as protection for Austin Seibert. The Browns don’t want to be caught in a pinch in case a player catches coronavirus and they don’t have a kicker. Parkey kicked for the Browns in 2016, making 20 of 25 field-goal tries.
Among the other players returning on the practice squad are third-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert and running back Dontrell Hilliard, who handled return duties last season. Cornerback A.J. Green and safety Jovante Moffatt are also back after having solid training camps.
