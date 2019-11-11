On a conference call Monday, Kitchens said he wasn’t confident the 22-year-old Callaway would respond to the discipline.

“I don’t know if he got the message or not,” Kitchens said. “But I’m not wavering.”

Kitchens said any conversations with Callaway will remain “between Antonio and I” but added the benching “was only for yesterday.”

The benching gave more playing time to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who caught a 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:44 left as the Browns snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kitchens was asked if he was disappointed or frustrated that he had to penalize Callaway, given his somewhat checkered history in college and during his short time as a pro. The Browns have been patient with him.

“I always want our players to make good choices,” Kitchens said. “I did what I felt like I needed to do. It’s over.”

Callaway has eight catches for 89 yards in four games this season. As a rookie, the second-round pick in 2018 from Florida had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

