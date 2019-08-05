BEREA, Ohio — Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has dismissed criticism by former offensive line coach Bob Wylie.

Wylie was popular with players and fans. He told CBS Sports Radio over the weekend that Kitchens received too much credit for Cleveland’s second-half turnaround last season.

Wylie added that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was a better candidate for the coaching job than Kitchens. Kitchens was hired based on a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Wylie added he learned he got fired while in the hospital.

On Monday, Kitchens called Wylie a “good person” and said he respected him before adding:

—He could have hired Wyile but “didn’t want to.”

—He visited Wylie in the hospital every week and reached out to him before every game so he would “feel a part of it.”



Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens calls in a play as quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

—Cleveland’s players deserve all the credit for the team going 5-3 after Hue Jackson was fired.

