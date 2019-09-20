BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns could be without their entire starting secondary Sunday against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Safety Damarious Randall (concussion) has been ruled out by coach Freddie Kitchens. Safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are questionable.

Starting linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey (chest) and tight end David Njoku (right wrist fracture) are sidelined indefinitely. They may need surgery.