Browns face Jets with chance for first 2-0 start since 1993

STATS AND STUFF: The Jets are in a September swoon, losing 13 straight games in the month. Their previous September win was Sam Darnold’s NFL debut in Week 1 in 2018. ... New York continues its trip through the AFC North. After starting with Baltimore, the Jets are in Cleveland, host Cincinnati and play at Pittsburgh. ... Flacco’s previous start against Cleveland was a loss in 2018 with Baltimore. His 17 wins against the Browns are by far his most wins vs. any team. ... Flacco tied a career high with 59 passes last week. He completed 37 for 307 yards with one TD and one INT. ... Flacco is 0-6 as a Jets starter. ... The Jets went 2 of 14 on third-down conversions against the Ravens. ... The Jets mostly contained Lamar Jackson (17) and held the Ravens to 63 yards rushing. ... New York is using a rotation of defensive linemen to keep the big guys up front fresh. Nine D-linemen played against the Ravens. ... CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in April, allowed just an 8-yard catch and broke up a potential TD pass in his opener. ... WR Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, caught four passes for 52 yards. ... The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004. They most recently started 2-0 in 1993, when Bill Belichick was Cleveland’s coach. ... The Browns rushed for 217 yards last week with Nick Chubb gashing the Panthers for 141 on 22 carries. ... RB Kareem Hunt scored two TDs — one rushing, one receiving. ... Chubb and Hunt were on the field together for several plays. It’s a formation the Browns weren’t able to go to much last season because of injuries. The package puts added stress on a defense because both backs can rip off big plays. ... QB Jacoby Brisett didn’t make any mistakes in his Browns’ debut last week, and he’s expecting to play better after an emotional first game. Brissett is starting while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... Browns rookie K Cade York made four field goals last week, including a game-winning 58-yarder with 8 seconds left. York’s kick was the longest in league history by a first-year kicker in Week 1.