STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Second-year Washington QB Dwayne Haskins passed for 223 yards and lost a fumble last week. ... Rookie RB Antonio Gibson had his first career rushing touchdown vs. Cardinals. ... WR Terry McLaurin leads the team with 12 catches for 186 yards receiving. ... WR Steven Sims is dealing with toe injury. Sims has had 50-plus yards receiving in four consecutive games dating to last season. ... RG Brandon Scherff is out with a knee injury. ... Led by No. 2 overall pick rookie DE Chase Young, Washington’s defense leads the NFL with 11 sacks. ... Young is tied for league lead with 2 ½ sacks. ... With sack vs. Cleveland, Young would be the first player since Browns DE Myles Garrett in 2017 with a sack in each of his first three pro games. ... LB Kevin Pierre-Louis had career-high 15 tackles in Week 2. ... S Landon Collins is second among defensive backs with 28 tackles for loss over the past five seasons. ... Washington has scored just seven points in the first half of its first two games. ... The Browns bounced back from Week 1 debacle with a solid effort in the win over the Bengals last week. ... At 38, first-year coach Kevin Stefanski became the youngest in Cleveland history to win an NFL game. Bill Belichick was 39. ... The Browns’ offense was balanced last week: 215 yards rushing, 219 passing. ... RBs Nick Chubb (124) and Kareem Hunt (86) combined for 210 yards rushing and scored three TDs vs. Bengals. ... QB Baker Mayfield threw two TD passes last week; third-year pro has been better at home, completing 63 percent of his passes with 25 TDs and going 10-6 at FirstEnergy Stadium. ... Mayfield has thrown at least one INT in eight straight games. ... RT Jack Conklin is back after missing last week with ankle injury. ... Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 97 straight games, the league’s longest current streak. ... WR Odell Beckham had a 43-yard TD reception last week. OBJ said this week he’s learned “acceptance” on and off the field and realizes his stats could drop with Browns’ strong rushing attack. ... Browns are healthiest they’ve been as three expected defensive starters — LB Mack Wilson and DBs Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson — returned from injuries this week. ... Browns kickoff coverage remains an issue. Bengals had two 40-plus-yard returns. ... Browns O-line coach Bill Callahan served as Washington’s interim coach from Week 5 through end of last season. ... Fantasy tip: Hunt expected to become more prominent in Cleveland’s offense out of the backfield and as receiver. He had rushing and receiving TDs last week.