Garrett tore off Rudolph’s helmet with eight seconds left in Thursday’s game, swung it and connected with the QB’s head. Rudolph avoided injury and was not suspended despite trying to pull off Garrett’s helmet and charging at him.
Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett.
Ogunjobi and Pouncey had their appeals heard earlier this week by officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, two former NFL players.
