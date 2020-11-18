Browns coach Kevin Stefanski couldn’t elaborate on whether Conklin, Parkey or Hughlett tested positive for coronavirus, but it’s believed they’ve been identified as high risk due to close contact with a non-staff member who tested positive.

AD

If they continue to test negative, they’ll be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.

The Browns are holding all their meetings virtually as they continue to practice league-mandated intensive protocols.

AD

Stefanski said Garrett has not tested positive. But because he’s not feeling well, the team is keeping him away from the facility as an added safety measure. The team did something similar with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. several weeks ago.

Garrett has 9 1/2 sacks and been a force all season for the Browns (6-3), who have already matched their win total from last season.

The NFL created the COVID list for players who either tested positive or have had close contact with an infected person or persons.

AD

The Browns have had to shut down their headquarters twice since Friday in order to do contact tracing after being informed of positive tests. They also put quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID list for a few days after he had contact with a staffer who tested positive.

With Conklin out and his backup, Hubbard, still not available, Stefanski said Kendall Lamm is currently the team’s starting right tackle.

AD

Conklin has anchored Cleveland’s line this season since arriving as a free agent in March.

Hughlett has been the Browns’ snapper since 2015. Stefanski said linebacker Mack Wilson is among the candidates to fill in for Hughlett if he can’t play.

Parkey is 11 for 12 on field-goal tries this season. He made a 41-yarder in blustery conditions Sunday in Cleveland’s 10-7 win over Houston.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL