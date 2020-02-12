Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry said. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

As the Browns were wrapping up a rare win over the Steelers, Garrett pulled down Rudoplph after a pass attempt and the two wrestled on the ground. Rudolph tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet but couldn’t. Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and swung and struck him with it, triggering a brawl between the teams.

