Browns hire Bill Musgrave as offensive coaching assistant

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski continued to overhaul his coaching staff following a 7-10 season on Monday, hiring Bill Musgrave as a senior offensive adviser and making several other changes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Stefanski’s offseason has previously included firing both defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. They were replaced by Jim Schwartz and Ray “Bubba” Ventrone, respectively.

As the Browns got ready for this week’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, Stefanki made more tweaks with Musgrave’s addition the most notable move.

The 55-year-old Musgrave spent the past three season as California’s offensive coordinator. But he also has 12 years of experience in the NFL, including three seasons in Minnesota, where he worked with Stefanski.

Musgrave will work alongside coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who will have more input into coaching quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cleveland’s other QBs following Drew Petzing’s departure to take Arizona’s offensive coordinator job.

Advertisement

On defense, Stefanski hired Ephraim Banda to coach the team’s safeties. He’s worked at the college level since 2011, most recently with Utah State.

Kevin Rogers, a senior offensive assistant since 2020 with Stefanski, has been moved into a senior assistant/special projects role.

Ashton Grant, an offensive quality control coach last season, is now an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. Grant began with the Browns in 2020 as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Callie Brownson, who was hired by Stefanski as his chief of staff three years ago, is now a full-time assistant wide receivers coach — one of only a handful of female assistants in the NFL.

Former run game coordinator Ben Bloom is the team’s new defensive line coach, replacing Chris Kiffin, who went to Houston.

Brandon Lunch, who worked previously as an assistant defensive backs coach, will now coach Cleveland’s cornerbacks.

Also, Riley Hecklinski is now a coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant since 2020.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

GiftOutline Gift Article