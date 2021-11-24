Hunt has missed five games with a calf injury, depriving quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ offense of one of its top playmakers. Cleveland scored 17 points or fewer in four of the five games Hunt missed.
Hunt rushed for 361 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns in the first six games. He also had 20 receptions for 161 yards.
Conklin sat out of the past three games with an elbow injury. His replacement, Blake Hance, who has played more on the inside, has struggled.
After visiting the Ravens on Sunday, the Browns will have their bye before hosting Baltimore on Dec. 12.
