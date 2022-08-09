Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field Monday with what the team fears is a torn left Achilles tendon.
Grant pounded his hand into the grass and writhed in pain on the ground as two trainers came to assist him. He was then placed on a cart and driven into the team’s facility as practice continued.
The 29-year-old is scheduled to undergo further testing.
Grant made the Pro Bowl last season with the Chicago Bears. The 5-foot-6 speedster averaged 13.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards returning kickoffs. He played the previous five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
The Browns signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March.
Cleveland’s return game didn’t produce much last season and Grant was viewed as a major upgrade to the unit.
On Sunday, Grant said he wanted to be known as more than an elite returner.
“Absolutely. I always preach that I’m a receiver first before a returner,” he said. “I’m going to continue to preach that message. I’m going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season.”
