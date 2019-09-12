CLEVELAND (0-1) at NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 0-1, New York 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Browns lead 14-12

LAST MEETING — Browns beat Jets 21-17, Sept. 20, 2018

LAST WEEK — Browns lost to Titans 43-13; Jets lost to Bills 17-16.

AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 21, Jets No. 27

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (18).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (21t), PASS (11t).

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (31).

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Franchises squared off in first “Monday Night Football” game, 31-21 victory by Browns on Sept. 21, 1970. ... Teams last played on MNF last year, when QB Baker Mayfield replaced injured Tyrod Taylor and led Browns to comeback win in NFL debut that also ended team’s 19-game winless skid. ... Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for first time since being traded by Giants in March. Beckham spent first five NFL seasons with Giants. He had seven catches for 71 yards in Browns debut, extending streak of games with three or more catches to 58 — third longest in NFL history. ... Beckham wore $200,000 watch in game despite league telling him to take it off. He intends to continue wearing it, NFL is investigating matter. ... Browns didn’t live up to preseason hype in opener, committing 18 penalties — most by Cleveland since 1951. ... Loss dropped Browns to 1-19-1 in openers since 1999 and put early pressure on first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. ... Browns were within 15-13 in third quarter before Tennessee scored 28 unanswered points. ... Mayfield threw three interceptions, sacked five times. He suffered hand injury, which required postgame X-rays, but appears to be OK. Mayfield has thrown TD pass in each of first 14 career starts, trailing only Kurt Warner (23) and Brad Johnson (15). ... Five sacks by Titans matched entire total given up by Cleveland’s line in final eight games last season. ... DE Myles Garrett had two sacks in opener, giving him 22 ½ in 28 career games. ... Jets looking to bounce back from disappointing opener in which they blew 16-0 lead in third quarter and lost to Bills. ... QB Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will be sidelined for game, and likely more. Trevor Siemian replaces him as starter. Siemian 13-11 as NFL starter with 5,686 yards passing, 30 TDs and 24 INTs. ... RB Le’Veon Bell uncertain to play with sore shoulder after rushing for 60 yards on 17 carries and catching six passes for 32 yards and a TD in Jets debut, first game in nearly 20 months after sitting out in contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Bell also caught pass for 2-point conversion. He has 8,088 career yards from scrimmage, and is fastest in NFL history to 8,000 by doing it in 63 games. ... WR Jamison Crowder had career-high 14 catches for 99 yards in first game with Jets. ... Jets acquired WR Demaryius Thomas from Patriots for 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Thomas expected to play vs. Browns, should help fill void left by Quincy Enunwa, placed on IR after injuring neck for second time in just over two years. ... LB C.J. Mosley dealing with groin injury. He returned interception 17 yards for TD and added fumble recovery in Jets debut. New York didn’t allow any points vs. Bills until Mosley left with injury in third quarter. ... S Jamal Adams has 203 total tackles since entering NFL in 2017, most among safeties during that span. ... Jets signed K Sam Ficken to replace Kaare Vedvik, who missed extra point and 45-yard field goal in opener. ... Fantasy Tip: Crowder might not have 14 catches again, but could be solid play in PPR leagues as security outlet for Siemian.

