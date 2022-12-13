Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
A second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 70 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games. He recently missed two games with a knee injury but had been playing well.
He made six tackles against the Bengals before getting hurt. Owusu-Koramoah was carted to the locker room after the game and underwent an MRI on Monday.
The Browns (5-8) will miss Owusu-Koramoah especially on Saturday when they host the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (9-4).
In the first meeting between the teams this season, Owusu-Koramoah had six tackles and forced a late fumble that gave Cleveland a chance in a 23-20 loss.
