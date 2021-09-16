STATS AND STUFF: Houston’s 37 points last week were the most in Week 1 in franchise history. ... The Texans had three interceptions in the opener, matching their total for the entire 2020 season. ... First-year Texans coach David Culley is familiar with the Browns after working as Baltimore’s pass coordinator/wide receivers coach the past two seasons. ... Taylor is one of just five QBs since 2015 with at least 8,000 yards passing and 1,500 rushing. ... QB Deshaun Watson’s uncertain future continues to hang over the Texans. Watson has been named in 22 lawsuits by women alleging sexual assault or harassment against him. Earlier this summer, he requested a trade. ... Texans RB Mark Ingram rushed for 84 yards and a TD in his debut with the team last week. ... WR Brandin Cooks was Taylor’s top target with five catches for 132 yards, hauling in one for 52 yards. ... Texans have 33 new players on their roster from last season. ... Cleveland rolled up 457 total yards last week against Kansas City, but the Browns were done in by three critical second-half mistakes — the last QB Baker Mayfield’s interception with 1:09 remaining. ... The Browns scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. ... All four of Cleveland’s TDs in the opener came on the ground. ... Mayfield is the first Browns QB to start three consecutive openers since Brian Sipe (1978-80), underscoring Cleveland’s inability to find a franchise leader. ... Browns WR Jarvis Landry has 111 consecutive games with at least two catches, the fourth longest streak in history.. ... WR Odell Beckham Jr. will not make his season debut against the Texans. Beckham had reconstructive knee surgery in November, and while he’s made a quicker-than-expected return, he’s not ready to play. ... RB Nick Chubb has a rushing TD in seven straight games. He had 126 yards in last year’s win over the Texans. RB Kareem Hunt added 109 yards. ... In just his fifth season, Garrett’s 43 1/2 sacks are third in club’s history behind Clay Matthews (62) and Michael Dean Perry (51 1/2). ... Browns S Grant Delpit could make his NFL debut. He missed last season with a ruptured Achilles tendon and this year’s opener with a hamstring issue. ... The Browns went 6-2 at home in 2020.