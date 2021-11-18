STATS AND STUFF: Detroit is the NFL’s only winless team and has a 13-game streak without a victory, dating to Dec. 6, 2020. ... The Lions have been in games only to let them slip away. Five of their losses are by 10 points or less. ... With Goff possibly sidelined, backup Tim Boyle worked with the starting offense. Boyle, who spent two years as Green Bay’s No. 2 QB behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, has been on injured reserve after suffering a broken thumb in the preseason and undergoing surgery. ... Hockenson was held without a catch for the first time in nearly two years at Pittsburgh, a week after he had a career-high 10 receptions. He leads all NFC tight ends in receptions and ranks second with 448 yards receiving. After scoring a TD in each of the first two games, Hockenson hasn’t scored since. ... Detroit’s kicking issues continue. The Lions waived Ryan Santoso after he missed two key kicks last week, including a 48-yarder in overtime for the win. To replace him, rookie Riley Patterson was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad. ... Lions OT Taylor Decker made his season debut last week, returning after being out with a finger injury. ... Lions CB Amani Oruwariye forced a fumble for the first time last week, defended two passes and had seven tackles. ... The Lions are the only team to have six players have a run of at least 20 yards. ... Cleveland’s postseason hopes are getting fainter by the week. The Browns have been wildly inconsistent, beating Cincinnati by 25 two weeks ago before getting dismantled by New England. ... Despite being without Chubb and Hunt, the Browns’ running game remains one of the league’s most potent. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 99 yards last week in his second career start. ... The Browns’ passing game remains an enigma. Cleveland hasn’t thrown for more than 217 yards in its last five games and has just two 300-yard games this season. ... DE Myles Garrett leads the league with 13 sacks and is one from tying the club’s single-season record (Reggie Camp, 1984). ... The Browns are first in the AFC with 29 sacks and are tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the league lead. ... Garrett seemed to call out defensive coordinator Joe Woods after last week’s loss, saying the Browns didn’t make any adjustments. Stefanski said he spoke with Garrett about his comments.