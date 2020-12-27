Wills, who started the first 14 games, was downgraded to out with an illness. Kendall Lamm will replace him as the Browns (10-4) try to earn their first postseason berth since 2002.
The No. 10 overall pick this year, Wills had been placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday after being in close contact with someone outside the team who had tested positive. Wills was activated on Saturday before becoming ill. It’s not yet known if he has the virus.
The loss of Wills further depletes Cleveland’s offensive line; starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Rookie Nick Harris will start for Teller.
In addition to Landry, the Browns will be missing receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips. They were placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday before the team flew to the New York area.
Lamm has made 26 career starts. He moved up the depth chart after versatile lineman Chris Hubbard suffered a season-ending knee injury last week against the New York Giants.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.