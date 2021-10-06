NOTES: Cleveland’s defense is dinged. DEs Jadeveon Clowney (elbow) and Takk McKinley (ankle/knee)) CB Denzel Ward (neck), nickel back Troy Hill (toe) and LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen) all sat out Wednesday with injuries. Stefanski ruled out rookie CB Greg Newsome (calf) for the second week in a row. ... Also, star DE Myles Garrett and DT Malik Jackson were given the day off to rest. ... Rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has gotten rave reviews from the outside for his performances the past two games. However, the second-round pick is tuning them out and listening to his coaches. “I still have things to work on and still looking for things to correct, smaller details and things,” he said. “Am I playing well? Not necessarily in my eyes. I could do better.”