NOTES: Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who is in the area for induction ceremonies in Canton, addressed the team on the field following the workout. Stefanski has known Dungy for years. Mayfield said Dungy’s message was “about not being outworked, doing your job and doing it at a very, very high level. It is just a great message from somebody like that who has done it before.”... Second-year TE Harrison Bryant had a strong day with a pair of TD catches. ... CB Denzel Ward was sidelined for the second day in a row, but Stefanski called it normal rest. ... Stefanski said S Grant Delpit has been dealing with a hamstring problem. He miss his rookie season after tearing an Achilles tendon.