Mayfield showed both touch and velocity — his last pass was a 30-yard dart — on his throws, increasing the likelihood he’ll start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11). The second-year QB did not throw any passes on Wednesday but he vowed he would play, saying his mom “didn’t raise a wuss.”

Mayfield has thrown just two interceptions in his past five games after throwing a league-high 12 in the first seven. He has 15 touchdown passes after breaking the league rookie record with 27 last season.

The Browns (5-7) need to win their final four games and along with some outside help to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.

