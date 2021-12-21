The Browns’ defense was short-handed due to several players being out against the Raiders after positive COVID-19 tests and losing McKinley only made things harder.
Cleveland signed McKinley to a one-year, $4.25 million contract in March. He finished with 2 1/2 sacks in 11 games and was credited with 18 tackles.
McKinley was feeling comfortable with Cleveland after bouncing around with four teams last season. He spent his first four years with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the first round in 2017.
McKinley was excused from the Browns’ training camp last summer to deal with personal problems and was warmed by the welcome he received from his new teammates when he returned.
