STATS AND STUFF: Las Vegas has lost five of six games since starting the season 5-2. ... The Raiders are coming off their second-most lopsided regular season loss in the Super Bowl era, 48-9 to Kansas City. ... Las Vegas has been held to 16 points or fewer in all seven losses. ... The Raiders failed to have a play from scrimmage gain at least 20 yards last week for the sixth time since 2010. The previous game was last year in a 16-6 win at Cleveland during a storm. ... Las Vegas has converted an NFL-worst 27.5% of third downs since Jon Gruden resigned as coach following Week 5. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr needs 74 yards passing this week to become the eighth QB with at least four straight 4,000-yard passing seasons. ... Las Vegas is third in the NFL, averaging 6.18 yards per play on first downs. ... Raiders rookie Malcolm Koonce has sacks in his first two career games and can become the seventh player in the past 30 years to do it in his first three games. ... The Browns improved their playoff chances and hopes of winning the AFC North with last week’s win over Baltimore but they’re dealing with a virus outbreak for the second year in a row. ... Stefanski missed last year’s playoff win at Pittsburgh after a positive COVID-19 test. If he isn’t available Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will fill in as he did in January against the Steelers. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will handle play calling. ... Cleveland held on to beat Baltimore despite not scoring in the second half and after building a 24-3 lead. ... The Browns’ offense continues to sputter, especially late. Cleveland has only scored seven total points in the last eight fourth quarters. ... Garrett’s TD last week came on the same play in which he set the team’s single-season sacks record. Garrett has 15 sacks, one behind league leader T.J. Watt. ... Clowney’s five sacks are his most since 2018. ... The Browns held the Ravens to 1 of 12 on third-down conversions. ... K Chase McLaughlin has missed five field-goal attempts and an extra point in the past seven games.