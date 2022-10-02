Browns missing starting DEs Cowney, Garrett against Falcons

ATLANTA — The Cleveland Browns will be without both starting defensive ends for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after listing Jadeveon Clowney as inactive.
Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell are expected to start at defensive end.
The defense lost starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending quadriceps injury in last week’s win over Pittsburgh.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) are active after missing practice earlier this week.
