For now, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield will be held out of some drills and the team will evaluate him daily.
“He’s sore today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Stefanski said.
Case Keenum is Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback.
Mayfield needed X-rays following the win over the Colts. He also complained about taking a hit on his wrist, but said that’s not an issue.
The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick has been playing well this season, but he struggled in the second half against the Colts, completing 2 of 9 passes while throwing two interceptions. Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the first half against Indy’s defense, which was ranked first overall going into the game.
The Browns, 4-1 for the first time since 1994, have lost 16 straight games at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.